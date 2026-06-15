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IAF AN-32 Crash: Victims' families recall last moments; CCTV footage of crash emerges; Watch

The mother of IAF pilot Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar recalled their last conversation on the morning of the crash when he said he was going on a mission.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

IAF AN-32 Crash: Victims' families recall last moments; CCTV footage of crash emerges; Watch
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Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam lost their lives in the AN-32 aircraft crash in Assam's Jorhat on June 13, 2026. The mortal remains of the martyred soldiers were given a full military farewell with honours. An Indian Air Force aircraft transported them from Jorhat to their respective native places for the final rites.

IAF AN 32 Crash: Victims' family recalls final moments before tragic accident


Poonam Kumar, mother of IAF pilot Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, recalled their last conversation on the morning of the crash when he said he was going on a mission. She said he visited their home in Bawaria village, Jehanabad, Bihar, from May 5 to May 29 after his grandmother’s death, and they were discussing his marriage. Kumar, the sole earning member of his family, was remembered as a dedicated officer who served the nation with honour.

Agniveer Khemaram Kumawat, one of the five victims, "joined the IAF just four months ago, right after Class 12 coaching," his brother Rajendra Kumawat said.


"My brother gave us immense pride", said Nivedita Singh, sister of the victim Squadron Leader Prashant Singh Tomar. She still urges youth to join the armed forces despite the "void that can never be filled".

IAF AN-32 Crash: CCTV footage emerges 


The AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at the Jorhat Air Force Station while attempting to land during a routine sortie. The IAF later confirmed that five personnel were killed in the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. Indian media outlet Oneindia News reported on Monday that footage showing the moment of an Indian military aircraft crash went viral on social media. The video was also shared by RT and Anadolu Agency.

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According to officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am when the aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield. The circumstances leading to the crash are yet to be officially established. Following the incident, the Indian Air Force ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The inquiry is expected to examine all aspects of the flight, including technical, operational and maintenance-related factors, to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

(With inputs from ANI)

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