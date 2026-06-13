IAF AN-32 crash in Assam: Five killed, copilot survives, court of inquiry ordered

Five personnel died in an IAF An-32 aircraft crashed during a routine sortie at Jorhat Air Station, Assam on Saturday, June 13, 2026, confirmed the Indian Air Force. Check who they are.

The Indian Air Force has confirmed that five personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty in an An-32 aircraft crash in Assam's Jorhat Air Station on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Condoling the losses, the IAF named the victims- Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam. The co-pilot has survived the crash and is currently under treatment.

IAF urged to refrain from speculation until preliminary reports in the inquiry come in, while stating that the crash took place during a routine sortie at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam.

An-32 crash in Assam: What did IAF say about the accident? Court of inquiry ordered

"An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. IAF will share more details as they are in." IAF wrote on X.

An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in.



IAF deeply… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

IAF An-32 crash: Who are the victims?

The IAF identified the five personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. "IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," added IAF.

Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh: Flt Lt Shubham Kumar Sgt Jitendra Sharma Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat Agniveervayu Danish Alam

The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam.



Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.… pic.twitter.com/9SmOjtS5mU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

Defence Minister condoles deaths in crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish following the loss of five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. He declared that the nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of five Air Warriors in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," said Singh.

IAF An-32 crash: what happened at Jorhat Air Force Station

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, when it was attempting to land at 10:00 am. Following the incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the AN-32 transport aircraft crash.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft that has been extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, cargo transportation and operational support missions across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and remote regions.

According to the Ministry of Defence, IAF is mulling replacing its ageing AN-32 and IL-76 transport aircraft with the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme to meet future strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements.