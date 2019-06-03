IAF AN-32 aircraft goes missing with 13 people onboard

An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft has gone missing with 13 people on board. The aircraft took off today from Jorhat at 12:25 pm for Menchuka Advance Landing ground.

The aircraft last contacted gound agencies at 1 pm, but after that, there has been no contact with the aircraft.

Indian Air Force launches Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Ops aircraft on a search mission for locating the IAF AN-32 Aircraft that last contacted ground sources at 1 PM https://t.co/AciubbR92w — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

Since the aircraft did not reach the airfield, an overdue action was initiated by IAF.

The aircraft was overdue for more than two hours in Menchuka air-field of Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board. A total of eight crew members and five passengers were onboard the aircraft.

DC West Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, Ms Swetika Sachan said that the missing plane was last seen at Shi Yomi District near Tato Manigong. It is difficult to get information from the villagers as there’s no mobile connectivity in Shi Yomi district. SP West Siang along with other officers have rushed to locate the spot.

Army, ITBP, SU-30 MKI, C130J Super Hercules and Arunachal Pradesh’s civil administration are carrying out the rescue operation.