IAF aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, pilot injured

An IAF aircraft have crashed in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the pilot injured. The pilot ejected as the flight went down, a video shows.

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Madhya Pradesh`s Bhind on Thursday, the local police said. Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh, while talking to reporters, informed that the pilot has been injured in the mishap.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted today.

The incident was also filmed by a bystander via his mobile phone. In the video, the pilot of the Indian Air Force place can be seen ejecting himself and gliding down smoothly with a parachute. The police have further informed that the pilot has sustained some injuries.

Visuals from the crash show the debris from the accident scattered on an empty field in Mankabad, which is around 6 km from Bhind. The tail of the trainer jet can be smoking and half-buried in the field after the crash, with a team of policemen forming a barricade around the site.

Further details regarding the crash are awaited.

