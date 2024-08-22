'I would be saved if…,' says Union Minister who wants to act in 22 films

The actor cum politician Suresh Gopi who is a Union minister has recently said that he wished to act in nearly 22 films. It appears that he is in dilemma over his ministerial post and his acting career. During an event, Gopi disclosed that he had sought permission from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act in films while holding the portfolio of Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism.

In his speech, Gopi narrated the conversation he had with Shah in which he said, “I said around 22.” Though Shah put aside his request letter, he was confident that permission would be granted in the future. Gopi, however, is keen to start the shoot for his next film titled ‘Ottakomban’ and has set the date for September 6 even if the film does not get the approval.

Gopi said he loves to act, and he cannot imagine himself without it. He said, ‘Without my passion (cinema), I will die,’ and thus aimed at continuing his political activity alongside his artistic one. He also added that if he were to be fired from his ministerial job because of acting, he would consider it as his saving, that is, “If they fire me for it, I would consider myself saved. ”

The minister was quick to add that he never looked for the minister’s position but took it because of his respect for his superiors and the people of Thrissur who elected him. He promised to perform his ministerial duties and said he would take ministry officials to film sets and this requires special provisions.



Gopi’s comments have created controversy on issues to do with politics and the entertainment industry, most especially in India, where many actors switch to politics. This is not to mention his frankness about his intent, which prompts the audience to think about what exactly is expected of public servants and how much they are allowed to care about their own self-interest.