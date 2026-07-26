'I won't delete it': BJP MP's daughter refuses to take down viral Dharmendra Pradhan post

An Instagram story by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter is doing the rounds on social media, which has sparked a fresh political controversy. Know the whole matter.

Aparajita Sarangi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhubaneswar, shared a heartfelt message for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after he resigned from the post on Saturday after protests at Jantar Mantar. However, her daughter, Archita Sarangi, seems to be on the students' side as she reportedly celebrated the decision on her social media handle. Some viral posts claim that Archita shared an Instagram story carrying a news headline about Pradhan's resignation, which went viral quickly on the platform.

Later, she also reportedly alleged that someone from Pradhan's team contacted her mother and asked that the story be deleted, saying this had happened before as well. ''Also, to DP's PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) – don't bother, I won't delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hindi!," she reportedly wrote on Instagram.

See the viral claim:

Archita Sarangi and Dibisa Mahanta are doing Surgical Strikes on BJP



One is daughter of BJP MP while other daughter of Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta.



One refuses to delete story on failure of Dharmendra while other sings

"Neem ka patta kadwa hai, Modi " pic.twitter.com/Fe3ro5eimH — D (@Deb_livnletliv) July 26, 2026

Interestingly, when we tried to look for her Instagram account, we found out that it has been deactivated. However, several pictures and videos of her wedding ceremony in December last year are still available on Instagram through posts shared by a photography agency.

Take a look

Some reports claim that Dharmendra Pradhan, among other BJP leaders, attended the wedding events of Archita, which took place in November and December, 2025.

For those late to the story, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post after massive protests from student at Jantar Mantar for over 35 days.