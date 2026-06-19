'I will leave': Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit, ready to make anyone chief

As the Shiv Sena UBT is facing a deep crisis with a significant number of MPs turned rebels, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to quit from his position amid mistrust in the leadership.

As the Shiv Sena UBT is facing a deep crisis with a significant number of MPs turned rebels, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to quit from his position if party workers no longer had faith in his leadership, suggesting he was open to offer his position to any worker if members do not deem him fit in to lead the party.

Uddhav Thackeray offers to "leave"

While addressing party cadres at the Shiv Sena Foundation Day, Thackeray openly put the offer to make "anyone" the party chief and would not remain in the post. However, he emphasised that he would not leave the fight for the party's ideology.

"I will not give up. But the day you feel I am not righteous for this position, I will leave," Thackeray said.

He further remarked that some people expected the party to give up but also clarified that Shiv Sena (UBT) would continue its fight. Referring to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he said workers were asking for directions and then remembered that Balasaheb had earlier asked party members tackle those who betrayed the organisation.

"Some people must be thinking that we will lose hope. But we will not. Some people are saying that I should give orders. Balasaheb had given an order earlier (to break those who ditch us)," Thackeray said, citing the six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs who broke away from the leadership and skipped a parliamentary party meeting.

Aditya Thackeray accuses rebel MPs

Amid this situation, Aditya Thackeray called the rebel MPs from his faction as "shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt" on Friday. He accused them of betrayal and said that they broke the trust of those who supported their victory in 2024.

Marking the occasion of his party's 60th anniversary, the former Maharashtra minister directed his fire at turncoat politicians who he claimed have abandoned their supporters for personal gain.

In a post on X, Thackeray stated, "These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals--those who won in 2024 because of certain people--are now betraying them!" He further accused these figures of selling out not only their own political futures but also their personal and familial reputations in the process.