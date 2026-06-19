FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee seeks disqualification of rebel MPs in meeting with Om Birla

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee seeks disqualification of rebel MPs

'I will leave': Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit, ready to make anyone chief

'I will leave': Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit, to make anyone chief

The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik, says 'madness will unfold soon'

The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'I will leave': Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit, ready to make anyone chief

As the Shiv Sena UBT is facing a deep crisis with a significant number of MPs turned rebels, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to quit from his position amid mistrust in the leadership.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 11:34 PM IST

'I will leave': Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit, ready to make anyone chief
Uddhav Thackeray has offered to quit from party chief post (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the Shiv Sena UBT is facing a deep crisis with a significant number of MPs turned rebels, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to quit from his position if party workers no longer had faith in his leadership, suggesting he was open to offer his position to any worker if members do not deem him fit in to lead the party.  

Uddhav Thackeray offers to "leave" 

While addressing party cadres at the Shiv Sena Foundation Day, Thackeray openly put the offer to make "anyone" the party chief and would not remain in the post. However, he emphasised that he would not leave the fight for the party's ideology. 

"I will not give up. But the day you feel I am not righteous for this position, I will leave," Thackeray said. 

He further remarked that some people expected the party to give up but also clarified that Shiv Sena (UBT) would continue its fight. Referring to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he said workers were asking for directions and then remembered that Balasaheb had earlier asked party members tackle those who betrayed the organisation. 

"Some people must be thinking that we will lose hope. But we will not. Some people are saying that I should give orders. Balasaheb had given an order earlier (to break those who ditch us)," Thackeray said, citing the six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs who broke away from the leadership and skipped a parliamentary party meeting. 

Aditya Thackeray accuses rebel MPs 

Amid this situation, Aditya Thackeray called the rebel MPs from his faction as "shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt" on Friday. He accused them of betrayal and said that they broke the trust of those who supported their victory in 2024. 

Marking the occasion of his party's 60th anniversary, the former Maharashtra minister directed his fire at turncoat politicians who he claimed have abandoned their supporters for personal gain. 

In a post on X, Thackeray stated, "These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals--those who won in 2024 because of certain people--are now betraying them!" He further accused these figures of selling out not only their own political futures but also their personal and familial reputations in the process.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee seeks disqualification of rebel MPs in meeting with Om Birla
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee seeks disqualification of rebel MPs
'I will leave': Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit, ready to make anyone chief
'I will leave': Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit, to make anyone chief
Anurag Kashyap to chronicle his life and filmmaking journey in new book
Anurag Kashyap to chronicle his life and filmmaking journey in new book
The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik, says 'madness will unfold soon'
The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik
'Don't need any special session': BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans
BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement