'I was threatened to file a complaint': Hyderabad woman says she was not raped by 139 people

Days after a 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad claimed that she was raped by as many as 139 people--lawyers, student leaders, people from the fim industry, has now stated that the rape accusation was false.

In a press conference in Hyderabad, the woman said that she was pressurised by a person identified as Raja Sreekar Reddy alias Dollar Bhai to make the allegation. She said that she was beaten badly by the accused person to make the allegation.

The woman said that she got in touch with the person for a job opportunity but instead he sexually exploited and blackmailed her.

“Only due to pressure I was forced to make rape allegation against 139 members. I was beaten badly to make a complaint against these persons. All the fake allegations which I made in the press were tutored by him,” the woman was quoted as saying by a popular South Indian news publication.

“The 139 members did not rape me. I was threatened to file a complaint against them. I am sorry for it,” she added.

She also tendered an apology to two film actors who she named in the FIR.

The woman alleged that the accused person also had private photos and videos of her, which he used to blackmail her.

However, she said that some of them out of the 139 names mentioned in the FIR sexually harassed her.

Earlier on August 20, Panjagutta police filed an FIR based on a complaint filed by the woman who claimed that as many as 139 people over the past several years has sexually assaulted her.

The woman also alleged that apart from these people, family members of her former husband also sexually assaulted her. The alleged victim was divorced within a year of her marriage in 2010.

"Following the complaint, we have registered a case and are further investigating," a police official attached to Punjagutta police station said.

A case under relevant IPC sections and under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered. The FIR runs into 42 pages.

The woman divorced her husband in December 2010 but still, the matter didn't end there. She claimed that she was 'threatened, sexually abused, and exploited by more people over the past several years' afterward when she went for further studies.