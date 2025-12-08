'I was shocked...': Kazakh dancer recounts horrific incident, reveals how she survived Goa nightclub fire

A professional Kazakh belly dancer, Kristina was performing in front of the revelers when the incident occurred. While finding a safe way to escape, a crew member's warning saved her life whom she likened to an Indian God.

What felt like an entertainment turned out to be a tragedy after 25 people died in a firing incident in a restaurant in Goa. A professional Kazakh belly dancer, Kristina was performing in front of the revelers when the incident occurred.

As the flames were slowly consuming the place, a video of Kristina's performance went viral. The video shows the dancer, who was staging her second performance, and the crowd rushing for safety. Kristina was one of the survivors of the of the most horrific incients in the union territory.

How did the dancer saved her life?

The video also shows the first reactions of the panic-stricken crowd in the face of this massive fire incident. In an interview to India Today TV, Kristina said that she was "thankful to be alive" as according to her, a crew member's instruction saved her life. Mother of a child, Kristina said, 'The fire started during my performance because of a short circuit. I was shocked. The music suddenly stopped, and I didn’t understand what happened. I started looking for the exit," while quivering as she recalled the devastating incident. "I was just crying, my hand is still shaking."

Further elaborating on how she survived the deadly moment, the dancer said that a crew member told her against her quick decision to take shelter in the green room the moment she was heading toward it as the fire has already consumed the room.

That warning came as a blessing for her as it successfully saved her from the fire. "My first instinct was to go to my changing room. But my crew member said, 'Don't go there'. The fire was already at that location. That saved my life."

Overwhelmed by the severity of the situation, the Kazakhi woman likened him to an Indian god. After returning home, she hugged her daughter tightly and was "thankful to be alive".