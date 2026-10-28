‘I was judge there, not Kashmiri Hindu’: Justice Sanjay Kaul speaks on Article 370 verdict| Video

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul spoke about judicial impartiality, his family's experience of Partition, the Article 370 verdict, the Rafale case and a viral photograph with CJP leader Saurav Das.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has spoken about the challenges of keeping personal experiences separate from judicial responsibilities, particularly while hearing cases involving Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Justice Kaul recalled his family's experience during the Partition of 1947 and explained why his personal background could not influence his work as a judge. He was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench that unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in December 2023.

"I was a judge there. I am not a Kashmiri Hindu there—that's why I was able to carry that... My family went through the Partition of 1947. We saw the Kashmir problem and suffered as a consequence thereof; post-Partition as well, people had to move on. Similarly, I felt we must move on," he said.

For Justice Kaul, the case required him to approach the matter through the Constitution and the law rather than through his family's history.

Kaul calls for acknowledgement of past wrongs in J&K

Justice Kaul had written a separate concurring opinion in the Article 370 case in which he recommended setting up an impartial Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The proposed body, he said, should examine human rights violations committed by both state and non-state actors in Jammu and Kashmir since the late 1980s.

Speaking about the need for reconciliation, Kaul said communities that suffered during the years of conflict need formal acknowledgement of what happened to them.

"Where the community feels aggrieved is that they have not had an acknowledgement of what went wrong. At least acknowledge that this happened. Acknowledge that what happened was wrong. That's one of their greatest grievances," said Justice Kaul.

He also pointed out that grievances are not limited to one section of society.

"Now, in that process, when the army and the armed forces came in, they were fighting a war. Some things may have gone wrong there as well. Those people also want [closure]. There has to be a healing process in this... How long can we continue with that? How many generations will we continue with this system where we say, 'No, this wrong occurred'?"

Why Justice Kaul defended the Rafale verdict

Justice Kaul also addressed criticism surrounding the Supreme Court's handling of petitions challenging the Rafale fighter jet deal.

He defended the court's approach, saying judges cannot be expected to replace the expertise of the government or the armed forces when it comes to defence procurement.

"Which aeroplane the government purchases is their business. We still scrutinised some records and came to it. If that offence is criminal, then go and file a criminal case... Are we supposed to be an appellate authority over the Air Force and decide it?" he questioned.

His comments underline the limits of judicial review in areas involving technical and strategic decisions.

‘Some judgments have gone in favour of the government’

Justice Kaul also rejected the idea that judicial decisions can be judged politically simply because one side benefits from them. He said courts decide cases according to the law and facts before them, which means governments can sometimes win and sometimes lose.

"Some of my judgments have gone in favour of the government, some have gone against. Now, the government may be aggrieved in some, and the other group may be aggrieved in another," said Justice Kaul.

He suggested that criticism from opposing political sides does not by itself establish that a judge has acted with a political bias.

Justice Kaul explains viral photo with CJP leader

Justice Kaul also addressed a recent controversy involving a photograph of him with Saurav Das, a prominent leader of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been involved in recent protests at Jantar Mantar.

The photograph had led to speculation about whether Justice Kaul was mentoring Das or had any association with the party's political activities.

Kaul rejected those suggestions and explained that the photograph was taken at a Diwali gathering about a year earlier, before Das became widely known in the news.

"So, it was one year ago. He was not even in the news then... He was a journalist, maybe met me a couple of times. He was insistent that I must, at Diwali time, come. I was going somewhere else. I said, 'Okay, I'll drop in for ten minutes.' I told my wife, 'Have a cup of coffee, I'll drop in for ten minutes, and then we'll go.' That's all that happened."

Kaul said his interaction with Das was informal and did not represent any political association.

He added that he had advised Das, who was then working as a young journalist, to moderate his language.

Justice Kaul said generational differences can also influence how political issues are expressed, and his advice was simply to "taper down a little" in his language.