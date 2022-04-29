‘I was almost finished’: IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated by government 3 years after his resignation

File photo

Just a day after dropping hints through his official Twitter handle, IAS officer Shah Faesal has been reinstated in service after the government accepted his application for the same, the Home Ministry confirmed on Thursday. His posting would be announced soon.

Faesal, who submitted his resignation in January 2019 and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) party, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act immediately after the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of his willingness to rejoin government service. His resignation had not been accepted. The doctor-turned-bureaucrat formed his party to "revive democratic politics" in Jammu and Kashmir but his political career ended abruptly.

This comes just a day after Faesal posted a series of statements on social media, hinting at his reinstatement into the government service. In a series of tweets, he spoke about his idealism letting him down in 2019, the year when he resigned from IAS and joined politics.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Faesal had said, “8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down.”

But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made.

That life would give me another chance.

A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest In believe. 2/3 April 27, 2022

He further said, “But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made. That life would give me another chance. A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest in belief.”

Hailing from the remote village of Lolab in north Kashmir, Faesal, whose father was killed by terrorists in 2002, had topped the UPSC examination in 2009. He was detained at Delhi airport on the intervening night of August 14-15, 2019, and sent back to Srinagar and placed under detention. He was booked under the draconian Public Safety Act in February 2020 which was revoked four months later.

(With PTI inputs)

