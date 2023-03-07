Search icon
‘I wanted to marry a girl’: Businessman killed by gay partner after refusing to end homosexual relationship

A young businessman was killed by his gay close aide after he refused to end their homosexual relationship as the accused wanted to get married to a girl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Representational image

In a shocking turn of events in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, a businessman was killed by his close aide and the two were allegedly in a homosexual relationship. The accused said that he was in a gay relationship with the businessman, and he murdered him over a dispute in their romantic relationship.

Earlier, the police had speculated that the close aide had murdered the 44-year-old businessman over a financial dispute, but it was later determined that the two were in a gay relationship, and the accused had wanted to break up with the victim.

The suspect was a friend of the businessman and he revealed to the police that the two were romantically involved. The accused wanted to end the relationship but the businessman wasn’t agreeing to it, leading to the murder.

The victim was not consenting to the demand of ending the homosexual relationship and the accused feared that their affair would become public and reach their families.

Liyakath Ali Khan, the 44-year-old businessman who was killed, was running an advertising agency and was reportedly in a homosexual relationship with 26-year-old Ilyaz Khan. The accused killed the businessman by hitting him on the head with a hammer.

The accused Ilyaz Khan was afraid that the truth about his homosexual relationship will be out as he wanted to get married to a girl. Ilyaz and Liyakhat had started dating during the lockdown and had continued their relationship for two years, but now the suspect was planning to get married to a girl as per the wishes of his family.

As quoted by Times Now, a senior police officer said, “On the day of the incident, the accused and deceased were engaged in a sexual act. During the course, they both had an argument about Ilyas' future and in a fit of rage, Ilyas hit Liyakath with a hammer and later stabbed him with scissors.”

Liyakhat Khan was already married to a woman and had two kids out of wedlock.

