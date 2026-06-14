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'I want justice': Wife of Indian sailor who died aboard MT Celestial makes emotional appeal

The wife of Indian seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan, Sarabin, urged the central government to repatriate his mortal remains and also demanded justice and career opportunities for her family. While speaking to news agency ANI, she said, ''I am requesting the Government of India to consider my husband's death. I want to see my husband's body. I want justice for my husband's death. Also, I have an 8-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl. Right now, I don't know what to do next for both of my children's lives. We didn't get any official statement from the company about my husband's death. I kindly request the government to provide a permanent career opportunity for the sake of my family.''

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

'I want justice': Wife of Indian sailor who died aboard MT Celestial makes emotional appeal
Family seeks justice after Indian seafarer's death aboard MT Celestial. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
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The wife of Indian seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan, Sarabin, urged the central government to repatriate his mortal remains and also demanded justice and career opportunities for her family. While speaking to news agency ANI, she said, ''I am requesting the Government of India to consider my husband's death. I want to see my husband's body. I want justice for my husband's death. Also, I have an 8-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl. Right now, I don't know what to do next for both of my children's lives. We didn't get any official statement from the company about my husband's death. I kindly request the government to provide a permanent career opportunity for the sake of my family.''

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Father accuses shipping company of negligence after son's death

Nishanth's father also claimed that he had received no information about his son's death and instead said that he was suffering from a health issue. ''My son has been working on the ship for the past 10 months. The shipping company did not inform us about his death. Instead, they told us that my son was suffering from a health issue and then switched off his phone. We received no communication from the company thereafter, nor did anyone from the ship contact us. More than 3 days have passed since my son's death, yet no proper action has been taken.''

He also accused the shipping company of taking no action when the health of his son deteriorated. ''When my son's condition became critical, those on board reportedly requested helicopter assistance for medical evacuation. However, there was no response from the company's office. Since the vessel on which my son was working has reportedly been laid up, no adequate medical assistance was provided to him. Even after informing us of his death, the company has allegedly failed to properly preserve my son's body in a refrigerated facility,'' he added.

On Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Oman said that they were in touch with the local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company after the death of the Indian seafarer.

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