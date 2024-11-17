Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, expressed deep concern on the "recent string of violence and continuing bloodshed" in Manipur and urged Prime Minister Modi to visit the state.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the events as "deeply disturbing". The LoP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region.

"The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, every Indian hoped that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution," he said.

"I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region," Gandhi added.

A curfew was re-imposed in Imphal West District from Saturday until further notice, due to the prevailing law and order situation in the region.Earlier, the authorities had relaxed the curfew from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on November 16, as per an order dated November 15. However, this relaxation order now stands cancelled with immediate effect.

Individuals involved in essential services, including healthcare, will be exempt from the curfew, the order mentioned.

"Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned curfew relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 4:30 pm on November 16, 2024. A total curfew is imposed with effect from 4:30 pm on November 16, 2024, until further orders," according to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Kirankumar.

The tension once again rose in Manipur earlier this week, when several women vendors took to the streets, which have been marred by violence since May last year, following the alleged abduction of six individuals and the discovery of three bodies. However, it is unclear if the bodies belong to the missing persons.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in six Police Stations of five districts of Manipur with immediate effect up till March 31, 2025, to address well-coordinated operation by the security forces in the ethnic violent-hit state to maintain the security situation.

According to MHA, the imposition of AFSPA will be imposed in the areas under the jurisdiction of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong and Moirang Police Stations of five districts in Manipur (Imphal West, Imphal East, Jiribam, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur). This decision follows a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation conducted in consultation with key stakeholders, it said.

