'I told you so': Captain Amarinder Singh on Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief

Reacting to the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief, for state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he had told earlier that Sidhu is not a stable man and not fit to take the responsibility of Punjab.

"I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab [sic]," Amarinder tweeted after news of Sidhu's resignation broke out.

There has been a dispute between Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu in Punjab for a long time and Captain had openly made statements against Sidhu that he would not allow him to become the Chief Minister of Punjab at any cost.

Earlier in the day, giving a new twist to politics in Punjab, state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has tendered his resignation from the post. Sidhu had in July taken over as the President of Punjab Congress, leading to a clash between him and Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a letter addressed to Congress National President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.

Sidhu's resignation comes at a time when Captain Amarinder Singh is traveling to Delhi and it is believed that he may meet Amit Shah here. It was only after the dispute between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh had left the post of Chief Minister, after which Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister of Punjab.