I-T raids at TDP MP Galla Jayadev's residence

Income tax sleuths on Tuesday raided different locations related to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Galla Jayadev. Confirming the raids, TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said Jayadev, along with other TDP leaders, are staging a 'Dharna' against the raids.

"Union Government is carrying out vendetta politics in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of his B-team Jaganmohan Reddy. This IT raid against Jayadev is because he called on Prime Minister in Lok Sabha. He is now being agonised just before elections. Jayadev is one of the highest income taxpayers in Andhra Pradesh," said Dinakar.

Following the raids, Jayadev alleged that he is being targeted for being an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media, the TDP MP said, "It is happening at three locations where my election team was staying. I am demanding an explanation on why we are being targeted. This country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going down a fascist path. Because I have spoken against him, initiated a non-confidence motion against him, I am being targeted like this."

"Why is TDP being targeted in Andhra Pradesh? If EC and all government agencies are working impartially it should be happening to people of all parties. This is an attempt by the government to influence the elections. We are moving towards a state of emergency in the country," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that various leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, are "acting vindictively" against the state.

Addressing the media, Naidu had said, "It is not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also Jaganmohan Reddy and K Chandrashekhar Rao who are acting vindictively against the state. Modi has betrayed us; he did not fulfill his promise. When we question him, he harasses us with ED and CBI raids."