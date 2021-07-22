I-T Dept denies taking editorial decisions during raid at Dainik Bhaskar group

Amid allegations of manipulating stories and taking editorial decisions during a raid at Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday morning, the Income Tax Department has clarified that no such act was carried out by the officials during the raid.

The I-T Department raided searches at offices of media group Dainik Bhaskar in several locations across the country over alleged tax evasion.

"Certain allegations have appeared in some sections of media that ITDept officials were suggesting changes in stories &taking editorial decisions during their search on offices of a certain publication.These allegations are absolutely false &are categorically denied by ITDept," the department said in a tweet.

It added that the investigating team only looked into the financial transactions.

"In keeping with the Department’s protocol, the Investigation team only looked into the financial transactions of the group related to tax evasion," it said in another tweet.

The department also denied questioning Om Gaur, Editor of Dainik Bhaskar.

"Shri Om Gaur is based in Lucknow as per his interview to media. It is emphasised that Lucknow office of the publication was not searched by the Income Tax team. Sh Om Gaur was not even questioned. The allegations being made have no basis & in fact seem to be highly motivated," it said in a tweet.

Notably, the I-T department raided multiple offices of the group over tax evasion and alleged cases of related party transactions and instances of round tripping of funds.