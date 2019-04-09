I-T department detects Rs 281 cr racket of slush funds, seizes cash

For a second day running, Income-Tax Department continued its raids in Delhi and Bhopal at the residences of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's aides. It also said that it has detected a "widespread and well-organised" racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that the money trail led them to the house of a senior functionary of a political party living at Tughlaq Road.

"Searches in Madhya Pradesh have detected widespread and well-organised racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore through various persons in different walks of life including business, politics and public service. A part of the cash was also transferred to the headquarter of a major political party in Delhi, including about Rs 20 crore, which was moved through hawala to the headquarter from the residence of a senior functionary at Tughlak Road, New Delhi," the release read.

Additionally, Rs 14.6 crore of unaccounted cash were found, alongside 252 bottles of liquor, few arms and tiger hide-skins, the statement added.

Search and seizure actions have so far been carried out in 52 locations at NCR, Bhopal, Indore and Goa, in which more than 300 IT officials took part.

The statement also said that the searches in Delhi in the group of a close relative of the senior functionary have further led to the seizure of "incriminating evidence, including cash book recording unaccounted transactions of Rs 230 crore, siphoning off money through bogus billing of more than Rs 242 crore and evidence of more than 80 companies in tax havens."

The CBDT added that several unaccounted and benami properties at posh locations in Delhi have also been detected. It said these "instances of violations of the model code of conduct are being brought to the notice of the Election Commission".