I pestered her for help, she never lost her cool

After the untimely demise of the former external affairs minister, many whom she gave a second chance at life are remembering her fondly. One such person is Hamid Ansari, an Indian national who was freed from a Pakistani jail due to efforts of the then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Ansari remembered his meeting with Swaraj after he had returned to India in 2018. Speaking to this correspondent, he said, "A day after I had returned to India, I went to meet her at her office with my mother Fauziya."

"I thought she will scold me but to my amazement, she hugged my mother and then me," added Ansari. "I had asked for Sushmaji's help for seven to eight times to free my son. However, every time she had been calm and assured me that he will surely come back one day," said Fauziya, mother of Ansari.

