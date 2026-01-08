FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
I-PAC raids: ED issues FIRST statement, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took away key documents

The development comes after the ED carried out raids on 10 premises, six in West Bengal and four in Delhi, as part of a 2020 case registered by the CBI against a coal smuggling syndicate led by Anup Majhi alias ‘Lala'.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate issued its first statement on the I-PAC raids, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain in Kolkata during a raid in a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling, and took away “key” evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices. 

ED alleged CM Mamata Banerjee took away key documents

The development comes after the ED carried out raids on 10 premises, six in West Bengal and four in Delhi, as part of a 2020 case registered by the CBI against a coal smuggling syndicate led by Anup Majhi alias ‘Lala'. 

In the statement, ED said, “IPAC is also one of the entities linked to Hawala money,” and that the raids were being conducted peacefully till time Mamata Banerjee arrived with a large number of police officers. The federal probe agency stated that 'obstructions' by Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner hindered the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “It is clarified that the search is evidence-based and not targeted at any political establishment. No party office has been searched.The search is not linked to any elections, and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering. It is conducted strictly in accordance with the established legal safeguards,” the ED said.

Mamata Banerjee hits out at ED, Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee visited the I-PAC office, which was located on a public road, and accused the central agency of unlawfully seizing party-related data, laptops, mobile phones and strategic documents. She alleged that forensic experts transferred data during the raid, calling it a "crime" and daring Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fight the Trinamool Congress (TMC) democratically in Bengal.

The Chief Minister maintained that I-PAC is not a private organisation but an authorised team of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She claimed the ED confiscated sensitive party documents, including data related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, despite the TMC being a registered political party that regularly submits income tax details. Banerjee also alleged large-scale irregularities in the SIR process, claiming that 54 lakh voter names had been deleted due to so-called "logical discrepancies," disproportionately affecting women and young voters. She further alleged that notices were even sent to eminent personalities, including economist Amartya Sen, and accused the BJP of being responsible for 72 deaths allegedly linked to stress caused by the SIR exercise.

"...Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list?... The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country and is taking away all my party documents. What will be the result if I raid the BJP party office? On one side, they are deleting the names of all the voters by carrying out the SIR in West Bengal...Because of the elections, they are collecting all the information about my party..." Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, ED sources rejected allegations of political motivation, stating that the searches were conducted in accordance with legal safeguards. The agency claimed that certain individuals, including constitutional functionaries, illegally intruded into two raided premises and forcibly took away documents.

