'I own my statement': BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde defends remarks on Mahatma Gandhi as controversy escalates

As controversial remarks made by BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Mahatma Gandhi rocked invited angry reaction from the opposition, the controversial leader stood by his statement saying he did not make any reference to anyone.

At an event in Bengaluru on February 1, Hegde had said that freedom fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that it gained Independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', a form of agitation popularised by Gandhi, and became Mahapurush (great person).

"There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in Shastra (arms) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators)" The former Union minister had said.

The BJP has referred the matter to the party's disciplinary committee for further action, ANI cited sources as saying.

Defending his remarks, Hegde said, "I own my statement made on 1 February, 2020. I never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else, I was just trying to categorise freedom struggle."

"The speech is in public domain if anyone wants to see, it is available online and on my website. I never said a word against Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru. I was just discussing about our freedom struggle," he said.

"All related media reports are false, I never said what is being debated over. It is an unnecessary controversy," he added.

In Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress members shouting slogans and walking out of the House after accusing the ruling party of doing "Godse politics".

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP leader has "insulted" Mahatma Gandhi, who is respected by people across the globe.

Chowdhury then made a remark against Hegde, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said would not go on record.

Opposition members including Congress MPs jumped into the well displaying placards and shouting slogans.

Despite requests by the speaker, opposition members did not stop sloganeering and later Congress members walked out of the House.

Chowdhury also said that they were expecting a response from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on the controversial remarks but they are "helping" people who hate Mahatma Gandhi.

"I have no expectations from people who are doing Godse politics," he said.

Earlier Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon following uproar by Opposition members over Hegde's remarks.

Mostly members from the Congress, DMK and NCP sought to raise the issue of Hegde's remarks but the Speaker did not allow them.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said members of the BJP are real "bhakts" and followers of Gandhi while the Congress is a follower of "nakli (fake) Gandhi like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi".

(With PTI inputs)