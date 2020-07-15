'I'm not joining BJP,' says Sachin Pilot, day after being sacked by Congress from Rajasthan Cabinet

A day after Sachin Pilot was sacked by the Congress from the Rajasthan Cabinet, the veteran leader told news agency ANI that he will not be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

I’m not joining BJP: Sachin Pilot to ANI pic.twitter.com/DhbVJs2X4b — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Moments after veteran leader Sachin Pilot skipped the second Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Tuesday at the Fairmount hotel in Jaipur, the grand old party sacked him and two other ministers from the Rajasthan Cabinet. Pilot was removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief.

The Congress, in a statement, had said that Pilot was "ensnared" by the BJP to bring down the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. Two other ministers, Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, who had joined Pilot in rebelling against the current regime in the state have also been dropped.

Rajasthan is witnessing a magnifying political crisis after Pilot had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government over 'being sidelined'. Currently, the Congress government in the state is staring at a crisis as Pilot has a few loyalist MLAs on his side.

On late Monday night, the camp belonging to Pilot had released a video of around 15 loyalist MLAs sitting together at a hotel in Haryana's Manesar. Although Sachin Pilot is not seen in the video, some of the legislators in the clip had their faces turned towards the camera. Congress MLAs such as Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena could be seen in the video.

Earlier too, the internet had been rife with rumours, wondering if Pilot would be joining the BJP. However, sources had confirmed that despite the speculations, BJP's central leadership has hinted that Pilot would not join the party.

BJP is closely monitoring the situation in the state and it waiting for the disgruntled Congress leader's next move before taking any steps further.