HomeIndia

INDIA

'I Love Muhammad' posters spark controversy at JNU ahead of students' union polls

‘I Love Muhammad’ posters at JNU trigger controversy ahead of student polls; ABVP, JNUSU call it an attempt to communalize campus.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

'I Love Muhammad' posters spark controversy at JNU ahead of students' union polls
'I Love Muhammad' posters appeared in JNU ahead of JNUSU polls.
    Weeks ahead of the students' union election, posters and graffiti with 'I Love Muhammad' written on them appeared at several places in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The posters were removed immediately lest they trigger yet another controversy on the campus of India's iconic university. Reacting to the incident, JNUSU President Vaibhav Meena, affiliated with ABVP, said, "Such slogans should not be written on university campuses after it triggered violence and protests in some states. Freedom of religious expression is respected, but if something has the potential to trigger communal disharmony, such things should not be pasted in public places, least of all university campuses."

    JNU campus news

    The ABVP unit of JNU condemned the incident. It said in a statement, "An attempt has been made to communalize a university like JNU, which embraces a diverse culture. This act not only tarnishes JNU's reputation nationwide but also disrupts the harmony on campus." 

    'I Love Muhammad' controversy

    The controversy around 'I Love Muhammad' began on September 4. Just before the Milad-un-Nabi festival, an illuminated signboard with 'I Love Muhammad' written on it lit up a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood in Kanpur. A group of Hindu men swooped in and objected to the celebration. They called the police after a ruckus and the signboard was removed late that night. The UP Police registered a first information report (FIR) against nine Muslims from Syed Nagar on September 10. These people were accused of "disturbing communal harmony" and starting a "new tradition" that threatened public order. No one was arrested.  

    Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, head of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) and descendant of Imam Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi sect, announced on September 21, that hold a protest over the FIRs filed in Kanpur. Thousands of Muslims assembled near a famous Muslim shrine in Bareilly after the Friday prayers. They held posters with “I love Muhammad” written on them. The authorities in Bareilly bulldozed a banquet hall belonging to one of the accused.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
