'I love Hindi language more than Gujarati': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on day two of his Varanasi visit

HM Amit Shah also said that the Central government has given special emphasis on 'Rajbhasha' (national language) under PM Modi's leadership.

Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi on the second day of his visit to the city, Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, said that if the language of the administration of the country is 'Rajbhasha' (national language) and Swabhasha, then the democracy will be successful.

Union Home Affairs Minister Shah said, "I want to say with pride that today there is not even a single file in the Home Ministry, which is written or read in English, we have completely accepted the Rajbhasha. Many departments are also moving in this direction."

He further added, "If the language of the administration of the country is Swabhasha, then democracy in the country will be successful. Democracy can be successful only when the language of administration is the Swabhasha (native language), Rajbhasha. The country which loses its language, also loses its civilization, culture, and its original way of thinking. Countries that lose their original thinking cannot contribute to the progress of the world."

Further stressing that the Central government has given special emphasis on 'Rajbhasha' (national language) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Home Minister, Shah revealed that he "loves" the Hindi language more than Gujarati.

"I love the Hindi language more than Gujarati. We need to strengthen our Rajbhasha. Gandhiji converted the freedom movement into a people's movement; it had three pillars - Swaraj, Swadeshi, and Swabhasha. Swaraj was achieved, but Swadeshi and Swabhasha were left behind. There is no conflict between Hindi and all our local languages," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi.