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‘I’ll take responsibility’: CRPF chief tells personnel to ‘work fearlessly’ amid Delhi pellet gun row

Delhi Police said the clashes left more than 65 protesters and over 200 police personnel injured. The use of plastic pellets by security forces later sparked political controversy after reports said many protesters were badly injuried.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

‘I’ll take responsibility’: CRPF chief tells personnel to ‘work fearlessly’ amid Delhi pellet gun row
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Amid growing controversy over the use of pellet guns during the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh extended his support to the security personnel. He urged them to perform their duties without fear and assured them that he would take responsibility for their actions.

Addressing the force’s investiture ceremony, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “As the Director General of the CRPF, I assure each of you — whether in an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit — that for any decision you take and any action you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I will take responsibility.”

“Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General," he added.

The Cockroach Janta Party had organized the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20 in the wake of protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students across the country.

The march was marred by violence as clashes erupted between protesters and security personnel at several points around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas.

Delhi Police said the clashes left more than 65 protesters and over 200 police personnel injured. The use of plastic pellets by security forces later sparked political controversy after reports said many protesters were badly injuried.

According to an internal CRPF probe reported by The Indian Express, RAF personnel fired seven rounds from a pellet gun during the July 20 protest in Delhi. Five of those pellets struck protesters.

The newspaper further stated that at least three protesters received hospital treatment for pellet gun injuries sustained during the march, which had turned violent as demonstrators tried to head towards Parliament.

According to the review, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the CRPF’s specialised anti-riot unit, adhered to the prescribed “force gradient” while dealing with violence during the protest. The TOI reported that pump-action guns firing pellet rounds were used only after lower-intensity crowd-control methods failed to disperse the crowd.

On Saturday, the CJP called off its 36-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar, stating that the Centre had accepted several of its key demands. 

These were the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, dropping FIRs against protesters, safeguards against reprisals, and a pledge to look into larger exam reforms.

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