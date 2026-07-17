'I'll come back as a Ghost': Sonam Wangchuk vows to march to Parliament, doctor issues warning

As of July 17, Wangchuk's health parameters as of 9:30 am showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. Blood pressure was 108/68, blood sugar 70 mg/dL, and pulse rate 72 per minute.

Sonam Wangchuk is on Day 20 of the hunger strike, with the doctor warning of organ failure if the Narendra Modi government doesn't respond. "I don't want to say this, but Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed," said Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in an emotional appeal on Thursday. While supporters urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others to step in, Wangchuk calls on others to join him on a peaceful march to the Parliament scheduled on July 20.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding accountability over examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak, and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates

"You just shut up. Don't ask me to stop my hunger strike. Ask why the government is not listening to us," Wangchuk told Dipke, according to the video shared on the CJP's official YouTube channel. "I will stay alive no matter what until July 20 so that I can march to Parliament with all of you. If our march isn't successful by July 20, I'll come back as a ghost!" he added.

"Day 20 of hunger strike! Sonam Wangchuk is risking his life at Jantar Mantar. How long will the government remain silent? We need action, not apathy!" Dipke said on X, as the doctor described Wangchuk's condition as a critical stage, as his hunger strike stretched on. The next phase could be alarming and may affect his organs, warned the doctor.

As of July 17, Wangchuk's health parameters as of 9:30 am showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. Blood pressure was 108/68, blood sugar 70 mg/dL, and pulse rate 72 per minute.

"... It is the 20th day of the hunger strike. As of 9:30 am on 17 July 2026, the key health parameters are as follows. The person's weight is 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams over the last 24 hours. Blood pressure is 108/68, blood sugar is 70 mg/dL, and the pulse rate is 72 per minute. Hydration is fair, with mild dehydration observed... As explained earlier, when the body does not receive glucose, protein and carbohydrates, changes occur. The initial stage involved fat loss, followed by muscle loss and the formation of ketone bodies in urine. Now, at this third stage, organ involvement is possible. The medical team is maintaining 24-hour vigilance and continuous monitoring," Dr Satish Lamba told reporters.

Political leaders criticise the Modi government for inaction

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was among opposition leaders who met Wangchuk, criticised the government over its handling of democratic protests and alleged that it was "insensitive" towards students' concerns. "We are all concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health. We are dealing with a highly insensitive government that fails to understand the language of democratic protest. When facing such a government, the methods of protest must evolve... Risking one's life against this government will not yield results," Khera said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut urged the High Court to take cognisance of the matter, alleging that the government was being "insensitive" to the issue. Speaking to media in Nagpur, Raut said, "The High Court should take cognisance. They should take responsibility for the NEET paper leak and seek the resignation of the minister concerned.""It has now been 20 days of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. His condition is very serious, with the possibility of organ failure. Are these reports not reaching the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or President Droupadi Murmu? They are being insensitive," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)