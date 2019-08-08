I have lost a mother, am an orphan now, says Geeta

A wave of condolences and mourning poured in a day after former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died. Joining the long list of those who expressed shock and grief was Geeta, a deaf-and-mute girl who returned from Pakistan after accidentally landing in that country when she was a child who was brought back to India in 2015 after efforts led by Swaraj. According to Geeta, she feels like losing a shadow of her mother from her head.

Geeta, living in Indore, was anxious to go to Sushma Swaraj's funeral ever since she came to know about her death. "I am an orphan now'" said a grieving Geeta.

Sandeep, Geeta's symbolic translator, said, "Geeta considers Sushma Swaraj Ji as her mother. But now that she is no longer there, so she feels that her mother's shadow has disappeared." Sandeep also says that since Geeta received news of Swaraj's demise, she is not saying much.

Due to Swaraj's illness, Geeta was not able to contact her for a month. It was during this time that Swaraj entrusted the responsibility of Geeta to Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot.

On Wednesday, as soon as the warden told Geeta about the demise of Swaraj, she became upset. Geeta recalls being visited by Swaraj from time to time, the latest being five months ago in Indore. On Wednesday, Geeta paid tribute to her at 'Deaf Bilingual Academy' in Indore, during which she wept in front of her picture.

Sushma Swaraj had brought Geeta from Pakistan to Indore on 27 October 2015 while she was foreign minister. Geeta reached Pakistan after being separated from her family after which she was raised by the Karachi-based Edhi Foundation. Ever since bringing her back, Swaraj tried tirelessly to find Geeta's parents without success. Swaraj was also trying to get Geeta married.

