‘I had to bow my head to…’: DK Shivakumar on not becoming Karnataka CM

Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar said he was given an advice by the Gandhis and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

‘I had to bow my head to…’: DK Shivakumar on not becoming Karnataka CM
‘I had to bow my head to…’: DK Shivakumar on not becoming Karnataka CM | Photo: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he gave up the race to become the chief minister and decided to remain "patient", following the advice of the Gandhis and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

On a visit to his constituency after becoming the deputy chief minister, he told his voters that their desire (to see him as chief minister) will never be false, and asked them to wait with patience. 

“You gave me votes in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but what to do, a decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me an advice. I had to bow my head to the words of the elders -- I have to remain with patience," Shivakumar said. 

Addressing a gathering here, he said, "But I just want to tell you that your desire (to see me as CM) will never be false. Let's be patient." 

Several rounds of hectic parleys within the Congress circles in New Delhi had preceded government formation in Karnataka last month. Siddaramaiah, the now chief minister and state Congress president Shivakumar were in stiff competition with each other to become the CM, after their party won the Assembly polls by securing 135 out of total 224 seats in the Assembly. 

Thanking people for the welcome and the affection shown towards him, Shivakumar said, "I have come here to thank you and to take your blessings." He also asked his followers and party workers to prepare for the zilla and taluk panchayat polls, in the days ahead.

 

