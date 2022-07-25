‘I go for inauguration of many pujas’: Mamata Banerjee on viral video with Arpita Mukherjee

Photo: IANS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally broke her silence on the recent developments in the state involving her minister and TMC senior leader Partha Chatterjee. A viral video had been circulating showing CM Banerjee sharing the stage with Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who grabbed headlines after a mountain of cash was recovered from her residence.

Referring to the viral video from the inauguration ceremony of a Durga Puja, Banerjee rejected claims that she knew Arpita Mukherjee.

"I go for inauguration of many pujas. How am I supposed to know whom the organisers have invited? How could I know that she was Partha’s friend? I do not spare even my partymen if they are at fault. I do not and will not spare my own minister if found guilty," she said.

The CM also lashed out at the media for linking her and her party with the recovery of cash and ED probe into irregularities in teacher recruitment under the West Bengal SSC.

"Why are you all dragging me and the Trinamool Congress in this issue? You should write against the person who is responsible for these irregularities. Stop dragging me into the matter," the West Bengal CM said.

Meanwhile, party insiders have revealed that Banerjee is miffed about the entire matter. More so when it was revealed that the arrest memo for Chatterjee carried her name and phone number as the contact person.

Leader of opposition in the West Bengal state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the CM’s comments, saying that she was attempting to save her own skin by putting the entire onus on Chatterjee.

"She (Banerjee) is claiming that she was not aware that Arpita Mukherjee was Partha Chatterjee`s friend. But in that same programme, she could be heard praising Mukherjee and even referring to her fluency in Odia language. What is the Chief Minister trying to prove," Adhikari responded.

READ | Partha Chatterjee arrest: Mamata Banerjee breaks silence over ED action against TMC leader

(With inputs from IANS)