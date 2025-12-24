'I get infection in 2 days': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari flags toxic air pollution in Delhi

The Union Transport Minister further questioned the logic of spending Rs 22 lakh crore a year on imports of fossil fuel, calling for greater self-reliance on alternatives and biofuels. "We are spending Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this?"

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has admitted that pollution levels in Delhi are alarming, and said that he gets an infection within two days of stay in the national capital. The central minister also acknowledged the role that vehicular emissions play in contributing to the poor air quality. Gadkari made the remarks on Tuesday while attending a book launch event in the capital city.

Gadkari was speaking at the lunch of the book 'My Idea of Nation First - Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism,' written by Uday Mahurkar. He said: "If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports. I stay in Delhi for just two days and end up getting infection. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution?" The minister added: "I am the Transport Minister, and 40% of the pollution is caused by us."

The Transport Minister further questioned the logic of spending Rs 22 lakh crore a year on imports of fossil fuel, calling for greater self-reliance on alternatives and biofuels. "We are spending Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country. Can't we become self-reliant in alternative fuels and biofuels?" Gadkari asked.

A thick layer of toxic smog continued to engulf the national capital on Wednesday as Air Quality Index (AQI) remained dangerously high. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-4 in Delhi-NCR. The AQI around the ITO area was recorded at 374 (categorised as 'very poor'), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several leaders of the opposition had demanded a discussion on pollution in the parliament. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government wanted a discussion on pollution, but it could not take place due to the ruckus created by Congress and other opposition parties during the clearing of VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces MGNREGA.

