'I eat beef and I am in BJP, I see no problem in it': Poll-bound Meghalaya's BJP chief Ernest Mawrie

Ernest Mawrie | Photo: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a strong showing in poll-bound Meghalaya this time. The national party has fielded candidates on all 60 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly. However, there is scepticism whether the hill state where the majority of people are Christians will buy into the BJP’s hardliner stance on issues like the beef ban.

Talking to IANS, BJP’s state unit chief Ernest Mawrie has said that BJP has “absolutely no problem” with people in the state consuming beef. He himself consumes beef and is in the BJP, Mawrie assured.

“There is no restriction being put on consuming beef too. I eat beef and I am in BJP, there is absolutely no problem with this,” he responded to a question on whether people of the hill state are ready to accept the party’s stand on beef ban.

Mawrie also added that there have been no churches under attack since the BJP came to power at the Centre nine years ago.

