Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'I eat beef and I am in BJP, I see no problem in it': Poll-bound Meghalaya's BJP chief Ernest Mawrie

BJP’s state unit chief Ernest Mawrie has said that BJP has “absolutely no problem” with people in poll-bound Meghalaya consuming beef.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

'I eat beef and I am in BJP, I see no problem in it': Poll-bound Meghalaya's BJP chief Ernest Mawrie
Ernest Mawrie | Photo: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a strong showing in poll-bound Meghalaya this time. The national party has fielded candidates on all 60 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly. However, there is scepticism whether the hill state where the majority of people are Christians will buy into the BJP’s hardliner stance on issues like the beef ban. 

Talking to IANS, BJP’s state unit chief Ernest Mawrie has said that BJP has “absolutely no problem” with people in the state consuming beef. He himself consumes beef and is in the BJP, Mawrie assured. 

“There is no restriction being put on consuming beef too. I eat beef and I am in BJP, there is absolutely no problem with this,” he responded to a question on whether people of the hill state are ready to accept the party’s stand on beef ban.

Mawrie also added that there have been no churches under attack since the BJP came to power at the Centre nine years ago.

READ | Imran Khan seems battle ready amid fear of arrest in prohibited foreign funding case

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.