'I don't want power, want to serve people': PM Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, his national radio programme conducted once every month. During his address, PM Modi covered several talking points, ranging from the armed forces to the country’s natural resources.

During his address, PM Modi conversed with a beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme of the Indian government, which seeks to help the poor avail quality healthcare. The prime minister said, “I do not seek power, I want to serve the people.”

PM Modi, during Mann Ki Baat, talked about the immediate need to protect nature, and also paid tribute to the armed forces. He also talked about Indian start-ups and how the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet despite the low number of cases.

While talking about start-ups in India, PM Modi said, “We are at a turning point in India's growth story. Youngsters are not only job-seekers but also job-creators. There are more than 70 unicorns in India.” He further said that the youth of this country possess ideas and innovation, the ability to take risks, and a can-do spirit.

PM Modi also laid importance on the conservation of nature, and said, “We are threatened by nature only when we disturb its balance or destroy its purity.” He further added, “It is essential for people to adopt lifestyles that promote living in harmony with nature and protecting natural resources.”

Prime Minister Modi also talked about how next month will mark the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, and paid tribute to the armed forces in his Mann Ki Baat address.

The prime minister said, “In two days, the month of December is commencing. The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. We all know that on December 16, the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war. On this occasion, I want to remember our armed forces.”