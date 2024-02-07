Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Indian student chased, brutally attacked by 4 men in Chicago

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

Madhya Pradesh: Harda firecrackers factory owners arrested after blast kills 11

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

9 times Diljit Dosanjh inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Meet actress who quit studies after school, was rejected due to looks, then led record-breaking blockbuster, is now...

When Esha Deol said husband Bharat Takhtani was 'cranky and irritated' with her: 'I wasn’t giving him...'

HomeIndia

India

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

Speaking on the alliance dynamics, Rahul Gandhi noted that while some members like Nitish Kumar have departed to join the BJP, the core essence of the INDIA alliance remains intact.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reaffirmed the cohesion within the INDIA bloc, addressing Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's political maneuver. Addressing a press conference in Jharkhand's Gumla, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the continued involvement of key members, including Mamata Banerjee, within the alliance framework.

Speaking on the alliance dynamics, Gandhi noted that while some members like Nitish Kumar have departed to join the BJP, the core essence of the INDIA alliance remains intact. 

"Mamata (Banerjee) is very much part of the INDIA alliance and most of the other members who are part of the INDIA alliance are still members of the INDIA alliance," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Nitish Kumar has left the alliance and he's gone to the BJP. You can guess as to what the reasons are for him leaving. That's fine. We'll fight in Bihar as the INDIA alliance. So I don't agree that lots of our partners are not part of the alliance," he said. One of the key architects of the INDIA bloc, Nitish pulled out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar as he took oath as chief minister for the ninth time with support from the NDA earlier in January.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already indicated that the parties will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone in West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is currently in Jharkhand where in the past recent days, has seen major political developments from former CM Hemant Soren arrested by ED and Champai Soren forming the new government in the state.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Meet ex-employee of Ratan Tata firm, IIT-IIM grad, who founded Rs 19500 crore giant, first Indian company...

Baby John first look: Varun Dhawan impresses in 'massiest avatar' in Atlee's action entertainer; fans say 'pure fire'

Meet Indian genius who helped establish ISRO, he is called 'Father of...

This Bollywood superstar is said to make his Kannada debut in Yash-starrer Toxic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE