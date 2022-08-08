Search icon
‘I could have been killed’: BJP MP alleges attack by mining mafia in Rajasthan

Ranjeeta Koli is a first time Parliamentarian, but she belongs to a prominent political family.

Image: ANI

Ranjeeta Koli, a BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, has alleged that she was attacked by the mining mafia on Sunday night. She has also started a sit-in protest against the police for not talking appropriate action in the case.

ANI quoted her saying, “I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled. They thought I was in the car & thus they pelted stones, break my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared.”

The local police administration has also reacted in the matter. ASP RS Kaviya told ANI, “The MP at night told us that she was on her way from Delhi when she spotted overloaded trucks. She tried to stop them, while 2-3 trucks stopped, others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones, attacked her.”

DM Alok Ranjan has also spoken in the matter. He said, “She sat on dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint, she agreed. She alleged that she did not get immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to notice of senior police officials.”

Ranjeeta Koli is a first time Parliamentarian, but she belongs to a prominent political family. Her father-in-law Gangaram Koli has been a three time MP.

