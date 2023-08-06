‘I can’t work against my self-respect’: Bombay High Court judge resigns in open court

“I have quit due to personal reasons. I have sent my resignation to the President of India,” Justice Deo said.

Justice Rohit B. Deo of the Bombay High Court announced his resignation from his position on Friday in his courtroom in Nagpur, where the High Court maintains a bench. He cited "personal reasons" for his resignation.

“Those who are present in the court, I apologise to each one of you. I scolded you because I wanted you to improve. I don’t want to hurt any of you because you all are like a family to me and I am sorry to tell you that I have submitted my resignation. I can’t work against my self-respect. You people work hard,” Deo announced suddenly.

As per sources, he was considered to be transferred to another high court.

On October 14, 2018, he presided over a two-judge panel that overturned the life sentence given in 2017 to dismissed Delhi University professor G N Saibaba due to his claimed affiliation with the Maoist movement. The trial proceedings in a Gadchiroli court were deemed "null and void" by the bench due to the lack of a proper penalty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On July 26, Justice Deo halted the implementation of a Maharashtra government order that allowed the state government to drop legal actions taken against contractors engaged in Samruddhi Mahamarg construction because of alleged illicit small mineral exploitation.