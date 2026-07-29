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'I can finally sleep peacefully': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction on reaching home in Sambhajinagar

After leading a 37-day protest that shook the BJP-led central government over the NEET paper leak, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke returned home to a hero's welcome. Take a look.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 08:03 PM IST

'I can finally sleep peacefully': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction on reaching home in Sambhajinagar
Dipke-led Cockroach Janata Party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which ended recently after Pradhan's resignation. (Instagram)
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has returned home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after successful student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. CJP's protests forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and implement strict laws to bring reforms in education and examination systems.

On returning home, Dipke was welcomed by his loved ones, where he also addressed the media and said, ''I was at Jantar Mantar for 37 days, and I am delighted to come back home after such a long struggle; now I can finally sleep peacefully... I wish to return to my normal life...''

Talking about the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, he added, ''There are many reforms in the country, but nothing can be changed without an improvement in the intention of the people... The very first hearing of the fast-track court on paper leaks was postponed due to absence of CBI Council..''

He also hinted at another protest against the Centre if the demand of removal of FIRs against the students is not met. ''We will continue our protests if the FIRs against students are not withdrawn... If needed, the next protest will be even bigger,'' Dipke concluded.

In a chat with Press Trust of India (PTI), Dipke's mother said that she has been receiving several marriage proposals for the last few days. ''Marriage proposals have been coming for Abhijeet Dipke for some time now. But he said he will get married only after becoming financially independent.''

CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar

The CJP staged a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak and broader exam irregularities. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also did indefinite hunger strike in support of students. The movement ended after the Centre accepted key demands.

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