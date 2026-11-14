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'I can comment on my relationship': Sam Pitroda explains his equation with PM Modi amid political row

In a recent interview, Sam Pitroda spoke about his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, explaining how personal respect and political differences can exist separately. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

'I can comment on my relationship': Sam Pitroda explains his equation with PM Modi amid political row
Sam Pitroda opens up about his Modi equation. (Screengrab from viral clips)
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Congress party's overseas leader Sam Pitroda recently made headlines when he exchanged Diwali greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering discussions over his personal equation with the PM. Amid the debate around his online exchange with PM Modi, Pitroda has now come forward to address the attention surrounding the interaction and explain why his personal relationship with the Prime Minister is different from his political position.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Sam Pitroda reiterated that his interaction with the PM was purely personal and said, ''I am surprised by the attention that exchange of Diwali and New Year wishes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attracted. He was gracious enough to send a message to me and my wife. I reciprocated. It's a very human thing to do.''

Sam Pitroda explains his personal equation with PM Modi

Sam Pitroda also said that he had always been a friend and well-wisher of the PM and added, ''I can separate personal relations from political rivalries. In my case, personal equations don't interfere with political equations.''

On being asked about his relationship with PM Modi on the personal front and the Congress party's repeated political attacks on him, Pitroda said, ''That's the party's relationship with him, not mine. I can comment on my relationship, not the Congress's relationship with him.''

Pitroda says, 'My idea of India is different'

Despite maintaining his personal equation with PM Modi, Pitroda said that he continued to have differences with him on several ideological issues. ''My idea of India is different. I don't believe in putting religion in front of politics. As a Prime Minister, I would not spend so much time on temples and pujas. The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister for everybody. That is my idea,'' he further said.

He also denied that his recent exchange with the PM had nothing to do with the Congress party. ''This was just a human conversation. The exchange was between Sam Pitroda and Narendra bhai. It has nothing to do with the party. I can disagree with you and still have coffee,'' Pitroda said.

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