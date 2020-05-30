'I bow to 130 crore citizens of India': Modi pens letter to countrymen on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt

The Prime Minister marked this date as a "golden chapter" in the history of India's democracy, noting that it was after several decades that the people of India voted back a government in power with a full majority.

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre completes one year of its second term, the premier himself has penned a letter to the citizens of India, addressing the pulse of the country. In his letter to the people of the country, Prime Minister Modi stated that the nation has progressed rapidly in this tenure, listing several big decisions, historic achievements, and initiatives taken by his government during this time. However, the Prime Minister also acknowledged that migrants, labourers and other sections of the society have "undergone tremendous suffering" during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

Notably, Narendra Modi had been re-elected as the Prime Minister for a second successive term on May 30 last year after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snowballed into a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Today, the Prime Minister marked this date as a "golden chapter" in the history of India's democracy, noting that it was after several decades that the people of India voted back a government in power with a full majority.

"Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation. During normal times, I would have been in your midst. However, the present circumstances do not permit that. That is why I seek your blessings through this letter," wrote Prime Minister Modi.

He asserted that in 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream of taking India to new heights. "A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream."

The Prime Minister went on to list the several achievements and the flagship schemes of the government undertaken over this past year, like the abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Temple issue, criminalisation of Triple Talaq, and the amendment to the Citizenship Act.

On the Centre's decision to abrogate J&K's special status under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories in August 2019, the Prime Minister said, "Article 370 (abrogation) furthered the spirit of national unity and integration."

Taking about the Supreme Court's unanimous judgment on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi said it brought an amicable end to a debate which had been persisting for centuries.

Listing other key decisions of his government that added "momentum to the nation's development trajectory", Modi said the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff was a long-pending reform that has improved coordination among the armed forces.

He wrote that several people-friendly laws were ushered in the last year and that the Parliament broke decades-old records in terms of productivity.

Next, addressing the present COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister acknowledged that India is besieged with problems amidst a vast population and limited resources, as it is not one of those powers with "great economic resources and state-of-the-art healthcare systems"

Noting the 'tremendous suffering' faced by labourers, migrant workers, hawkers, and small scale industries, Modi said that the nation will have to ensure that inconveniences we are facing do not turn into disasters.

He also pushed the agenda of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', stating that the process of becoming 'self-reliant' was the need of the hour.

"We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it - Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India," the Prime Minister said, adding, "This initiative will usher in a new era of opportunities for every Indian, be it our farmers, workers, small entrepreneurs or youth associated with startups."

Prime Minister Modi said that his government has had successfully empowered the poor, farmers, women, and youth to shrink the rural-urban gap. "The list of such historic actions and decisions taken in the national interest would be too long to detail in this letter. But I must say that every day of this year, my government has worked round the clock with full vigour, taking and implementing these decisions," Modi wrote.

He concluded by saying that today, 130 crore people feel involved and integrated with the development trajectory of the nation and that there are only better days to follow.