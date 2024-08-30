Twitter
India

India

'I bow my head, apologize...': PM Modi on collapse of Shivaji statue in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has apologized over the collapse of Shivaji statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

'I bow my head, apologize...': PM Modi on collapse of Shivaji statue in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/PTI)
TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., August 30, apologized over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on August 26.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name for us. Today I bow my head and apologise to my god Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj", said the Prime Minister while speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Palghar. 

PM Modi further apologized to those who consider Shivaji their deity. 

"Those who consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their deity and have been deeply hurt, I bow my head and apologise to them. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity", he added. 

Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Mumbai and Palghar districts of Maharashtra to launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects in the state. Earlier today, he laid the foundation stone of Vadhvan Port, which is expected to boost India's trade in many aspects because of its strategic location and capacity.

The Vadhvan port, being made with an investment of Rs 76,220 crores, will improve India's connectivity with Central Asia and Russia and will give boost trade through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, as per an official statement. 

Collapse of Shivaji statue in Sidhudurg 

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sidhudurg, which was unveiled by the Prime Minister last year, collapsed this year on August 26, sparking criticism from the opposition, which alleged corruption in the matter of the statue corruption. 

The opposition also demanded the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde-ruled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. 

Maharashtra CM Shinde, meanwhile, asserted that the government is taking swift action to reconstruct the statue. 

Calling the incident 'unfortunate', CM Shinde wrote in a post on 'X', It is unfortunate that the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district has collapsed. A special meeting was held at the government residence last year to find out the reasons behind this accident and discuss it in detail. It has been decided in this meeting to appoint a technical joint committee comprising civil engineers, experts from IIT institutions along with naval officers to investigate the accident. The committee will investigate the incident and determine the responsibility".

"Also, the public works department has been instructed to appoint a committee of the best sculptors, civil engineers, naval officers and other experts to erect a grand and excellent statue befitting the achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj", he added. 

The ruling BJP in the state is facing the heat over the statue collapse, with the opposition workers descending to the streets to protest and demand apology from PM Modi. 

 

