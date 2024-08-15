'I assure you...': Bengal Governor meets protesting doctors after mob vandalise Kolkata hospital

The governor also looked over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital emergency room, where vandalism had occurred the night before.

In response to vandalism by unknown miscreants on post-midnight, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, August 15, to assess the situation. Ananda Bose addressed the indignant junior physicians at the hospital where a postgraduate trainee physician's body was discovered on August 9. After meeting the protesting doctors, CV Ananda Bose said, “I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open.”

The governor also looked over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital emergency room, where vandalism had occurred the night before. He said, “What I saw, what I heard, what I was told and what is reported. The incident which took place here is shocking, shattering and deplorable. It is a shame for Bengal and India and humanity… This is the greatest degeneration we have seen around us. The custodians of law have themselves become conspirators,” he said at press conference.

In the meantime, the Central Bureau of Investigation, which assumed responsibility for the doctor's rape-murder case in Kolkata, visited the victim's home in North 24 Paraganas, West Bengal, and obtained her parents' statements. The principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was gheraoed in the afternoon by the nursing staff, who had been protesting the rape and murder of the trainee doctor and demanding answers and security.