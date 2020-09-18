'I am sure you will be amazing parents', PM Modi to Virat-Anushka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on September 17. Wishes poured in from all walks of society, with cricketers, film stars, politicians, opposition leaders and millions wishing the Prime Minister Happy Birthday. Among cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina all wished the Prime Minister along with a whole galaxy of sporting personalities.

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and has also congratulated them on parenthood. Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child on January 2021. In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!”. To this, Virat Kohli responded, “Thank you for the lovely wishes sir.”

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thank you for the lovely wishes sir. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 18, 2020

Parenthood for Kohli, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave a surprise to their fans on Thursday as they announced that they will be welcoming their first child together in January 2021. Virat took to his social media account to share the special news with the fans and captioned a happy picture with Anushka, cradling her baby bump. Virat captioned the picture saying, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Kohli further claimed that he is very ''grateful and blessed'' to have a life partner like Anushka.

"I give her full credit for making me see different sides of things altogether and I am so grateful that she is my life partner. Because you learn from each other. I was a very close person, I wasn't a very practical person before," Kohli said.

Thanking the people for their birthday wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing norms in a bid to contain coronavirus, since many had asked him what birthday gift he wanted.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister wrote, "Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly; Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori'; Avoid crowded spaces; Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy," he said.