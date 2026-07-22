'I am still alive': Sonam Wangchuk issues first video message since being shifted to Gurugram hospital

Wangchuk, aged 59, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over failures in the education system, including paper leaks.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has become the face of the ongoing students' protest in Delhi, on Wednesday issued his first video message since being shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram. Wangchuk, aged 59, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over failures in the education system, including paper leaks. On July 18, the Delhi Police had forcibly removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to a government hospital.

In a video message from his hospital bed, Wangchuk declared: "I am still alive." He said that he had lost around 11 kilograms weight and considerable muscle mass during the fast, but was "doing fine." Wangchuk hailed students for marching towards the Parliament on Monday, saying their restraint despite a police crackdown had deeply moved him and strengthened his resolve to continue his hunger strike. "I want to salute all the students who conducted themselves with remarkable restraint," the activist said.

Wangchuk stated he was ready to end his fast if the government gave an assurance that the student protesters would not be prosecuted or harassed. "Many leaders, including ministers from the ruling party, have appealed to me to end my fast. I want to do that too because my work is important to me. But I request the government not to use force against students and to assure that no allegations, FIRs or legal action will be used to target them. If I receive that assurance soon, I will end my hunger strike today itself. If not, I will unfortunately have to continue," he said in the video. Earlier in the day, Wangchuk had shared a letter that he wrote to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, where he made the same demand.

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since late-June over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. Several union ministers have met the activist in hospital and urged him to end his fast. Wangchuk had camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, alongside many student protesters, till Saturday when he was picked up by Delhi Police officers -- a move slammed by him and his supporters.