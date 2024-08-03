Twitter
When will Neeraj Chopra compete in Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

SS Rajamouli reveals why he didn't pray to God when his wife Rama was almost paralysed after road accident: 'I was...'

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 10055 crore in a day after...

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

'I am sorry...': IAS aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, cites...

The Delhi Police are investigating the case, examining the factors that led to this unfortunate incident

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

'I am sorry...': IAS aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, cites...
In a tragic event in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, a civil services aspirant named Anjali was reportedly found dead in her rented room on July 21. The 25-year-old from Maharashtra took her own life, leaving behind a suicide note.

In her note, Anjali expressed deep frustration over her inability to clear the civil services exams despite numerous attempts. She shared her battle with depression, writing, "I am sorry Mummy Papa. I am really fed up with life now, and there are just problems and issues with no peace. I need peace. I tried every possible way to get rid of this so-called depression, but I can’t overcome it."

She also mentioned her financial difficulties, criticising the high costs associated with education and living expenses. Anjali highlighted the recent increase in her room rent from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 and urged the government to address issues related to exam scams and employment. She suggested that rent for hostels and PG accommodations should be reduced, saying, "These people are just looting money from the students. Not every student can afford it."

According to India Today, Anjali's friend, Shweta, confirmed the rent hike and expressed concern about the pressures faced by aspirants. The Delhi Police are investigating the case, examining the factors that led to this unfortunate incident.

