'I am safe, but Muslims are not': Top quotes from Vice President Hamid Ansari's sensational interview

Headlines

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Meet popular online tutor who cracked UPSC with AIR 384 in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Dark reality of ‘Kota factory’: 26 student suicides in 10 months, who is the real culprit?

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Meet popular online tutor who cracked UPSC with AIR 384 in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Dark reality of ‘Kota factory’: 26 student suicides in 10 months, who is the real culprit?

Rinku Singh meets Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

10 Low-maintenance dog breeds for busy owners

8 simple tricks for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

HomeIndia

India

'I am safe, but Muslims are not': Top quotes from Vice President Hamid Ansari's sensational interview

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari also talked about secularism, safety of Muslims in India and other topics in an exclusive interview with Zee Media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 12:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari in an exclusive interview with Zee Media has finally reacted to his statement that 'minorities are feeling insecure in India'. Ansari also talked about secularism, safety of Muslims in India and other topics in an exclusive interview with Zee Media.

Hamid Ansari said that according to his reading of the media, Muslims are still unsafe in India as they are lynched in the name of religion . He claimed that Muslims are being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and are sent behind bars in the garb of triple talaq, love jihad, etc. Ansari, however, sidelined the question of 'insecurity among Muslims' and left interview suddenly.

Here are the top quotes from Hamid Ansari's interview:

- Secularism has “almost disappeared” from government’s official vocabulary. Most of my views on secularism emanates from Bombai Judgement, which was delivered by Supreme Court.

- There is nothing like appeasement in this country as appeasement means over and above something that is required and there is no context to use this word in India.

- Secularism was in government's dictionary before 2014 but it not enough then too.

- My opinion that Muslims are insecure in India is based on public perception.

- During the last week of my tenure two incidents aroused resentment in some sections.

- The people thought that my statements has some hidden meaning.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man with net worth Rs 3330 crore, taking 111 pills daily to ‘stay young forever’; know his ‘anti-death’ formula

IMD weather update: Heavy rains predicted in many states; check forecast for next 4 days

India-Russia relations 'very, very steady': EAM S Jaishankar

Meet daughter of richest Indian scientist, who is director of Rs 1 lakh crore firm; her net worth is...

Watch: Old man smokes ‘beedi’ inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts to viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE