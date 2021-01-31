'I am safe, but Muslims are not': Top quotes from Vice President Hamid Ansari's sensational interview

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari also talked about secularism, safety of Muslims in India and other topics in an exclusive interview with Zee Media.

Hamid Ansari said that according to his reading of the media, Muslims are still unsafe in India as they are lynched in the name of religion . He claimed that Muslims are being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and are sent behind bars in the garb of triple talaq, love jihad, etc. Ansari, however, sidelined the question of 'insecurity among Muslims' and left interview suddenly.

Here are the top quotes from Hamid Ansari's interview:

- Secularism has “almost disappeared” from government’s official vocabulary. Most of my views on secularism emanates from Bombai Judgement, which was delivered by Supreme Court.

- There is nothing like appeasement in this country as appeasement means over and above something that is required and there is no context to use this word in India.

- Secularism was in government's dictionary before 2014 but it not enough then too.

- My opinion that Muslims are insecure in India is based on public perception.

- During the last week of my tenure two incidents aroused resentment in some sections.

- The people thought that my statements has some hidden meaning.