"I am running behind you for last 46 years": How Swaraj's husband reacted to her decision of not contesting 2019 polls

One of the most eloquent Indian leaders, former Minister of External Affairs and seven-time MP, Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 67.

An affable leader, an able administrator and an impressive orator- Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP who immensely contributed to party's growth and never shied away from taking challenges.

Her rise in politics coincided in some ways with the growth of BJP as a party. She left a mark in roles as a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, as leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, and as External Affairs Minister in the first term of Narendra Modi government.

She gave a new dimension to the foreign affairs ministry through her quick response to people and addressing their concerns on social media. Her quirky Twitter replies were her charm.

A four-time member of Lok Sabha and three-time of Rajya Sabha, she did not contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing her bad health. When she broke this news many were shocked. Tweets and posts poured from allover but one reaction that caught everyone attention was Sushma Sawarj's husband Swaraj Kaushal's reaction. He welcomed her decision not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Madam (Sushma Swaraj) - Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running," he said in a series of tweets.

"This marathon has been on since 1977 - that is 41 years. You have contested 11 direct elections. In fact you contested all elections held since 1977 except twice when party did not allow you to contest in 1991 and 2004," he said.

"You have been four terms in Lok Sabha, three terms in Rajya Sabha and thrice elected to state Assembly. You are contesting elections since you were 25 - and fighting elections for 41 years is quite a marathon," he said.

"Madam - I am running behind you for the last 46 years. I am no longer a 19-year-old. Please, I am also running out of breath. Thank you," he added.

She was active till her last breath and her last tweet came on Tuesday after Parliament passed the bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and resolution to repeal Article 370, a long-pending ideological demand of the party and its predecessor Jan Sangh.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she tweeted hours before she passed away at AIIMS Delhi.