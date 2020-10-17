'I am PM Modi's Hanuman, will tear open my chest': Chirag replies as BJP hits out

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, who recently invited strong reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he would work towards establishing an alliance government with BJP in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan has been warned by the BJP against using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo for campaigning during the Bihar assembly elections. Reacting to the warning the LJP Chief said that the 'Prime Minister stays in his heart' and he does not need to carry any photo.

"The prime minister lives in my heart. I am like his Hanuman. If they (his critics) want, they can prise open my heart and see that. I don't need to use the prime minister's photograph," Chirag said.

The statement by Chirag Paswan came after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called the LJP leader a "vote Katua" (splitter of votes) and accused him of trying to create confusion by harping on his good equations with some senior BJP leaders.

Paswan, who has moved out of the NDA alliance in Bihar and is contesting the elections alone was warned of legal action by senior BJP leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph for the election campaign.

"CM Nitish needs PM Modi's photograph more, he needs to share the dais with the prime minister as he had consistently opposed him on the issue of Article 370, instant triple talaq, CAA and NRC. One thing I make clear today that I was, I am and will be with the BJP in future too. It's my resolve to form a BJP-LJP government in Bihar after November 10, the day the election results are announced," Chirag said, with his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's photograph forming the background.

The 37-year-old Chirag Paswan is politically not in good terms with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He has been very critical of the work done by the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in the state.

Importantly, the LJP has moved out of the NDA alliance in the state and is fielding candidates on seats being contested by Nitish Kumar's JD(U). Analysts believe that the move might dent the votes of the Janata Dal United.

Assembly polls in Bihar are scheduled in three phases. The first phase of polling will take place on October 28, while the second phase of election will happen on November 3. The last and the final phase is scheduled for November 7. The counting will take place on November 10.