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'I'm not an AC room activist': Dharmendra Pradhan's first remarks after resignation

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan returned to Parliament for the first time after his resignation and made a sharp remark that quickly grabbed attention.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 06:48 PM IST

'I'm not an AC room activist': Dharmendra Pradhan's first remarks after resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan returned to Parliament for the first time on Monday after resigning as Union Education Minister. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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After stepping down as Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan took his appearance in Parliament as an opportunity to hit back at his political rivals. On Monday, Pradhan described himself as a 'street fighter' and said that he is not an 'AC room activist'. When the Odisha MP got off his car, he smiled with folded hands in namaste; he was welcomed by BJP MP with 'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad' chants.

Later, the senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh was seen interacting with Pradhan and said, ''It happens''. The former Union Education Minister replied ''Nothing happened. I am a street fighter, not an AC-room activist.'' Notably, this was Dharmendra Pradhan's first reaction after his resignation on Saturday.\

''Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Honourable Prime Minister,'' Pradhan wrote in his resignation to the PM.

Pradhan decided to resign after a Jantar Mantar protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) turned violent on July 20 during the parliament march by the protesters.

After his resignation, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Modi government appointed Prahlad Joshi as the interim Union Education Minister. Not only this, the Centre is leaving no stone unturned in taking steps to bring reforms in the education and examination system of the country. PM Modi has formed a high-powered task force, which will be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to improve India's examination system through technology-driven reforms.

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