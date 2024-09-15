Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

'I am going to resign after...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement after release from Tihar jail

Meet man who owns a single share in Tata Group, this is how he is related to Ratan Tata...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

Meet man who owns a single share in Tata Group, this is how he is related to Ratan Tata...

Meet man who owns a single share in Tata Group, this is how he is related to Ratan Tata...

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

HomeIndia

India

'I am going to resign after...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement after release from Tihar jail

Kejriwal also accused the central government of adopting a formula of filing cases against CM's of states where the BJP has lost elections

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

'I am going to resign after...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement after release from Tihar jail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a major move, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he will resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him "honest."

Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra.

Addressing the party workers at the AAP office, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM."

"The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections... Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided," Kejriwal further said.

Kejriwal also accused the central government of adopting a formula of filing cases against CM's of states where the BJP has lost elections.

"People ask why Kejriwal did not resign from jail. He did not resign because I wanted to save democracy... They have a new formula now; they file cases against the CM of opposition parties in the states where they lost elections. They have filed cases against Siddaramaiah, and Pinarayi Vijayan... The Supreme Court has asked why the government cannot be run from jail... I appeal to all non-BJP CMs that if there is a case against you, do not resign. If the people of Delhi feel that Kejriwal is dishonest, then I will not remain on the CM post even for a minute. My bank account is empty today...I told the lawyers that I do not want to take the CM post until the case is over. The lawyers said that this will last for more than ten years. Now I am in your court. I ask you whether Kejriwal is honest or dishonest. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the party office in Delhi. Notably, it is his first visit after being released from the Tihar jail on Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, who topped in 10th, 12th, CLAT, received gold medals by CJI, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS officer, who topped in 10th, 12th, CLAT, received gold medals by CJI, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Pope Francis slams Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as 'against life', advises Americans to vote for...

Pope Francis slams Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as 'against life', advises Americans to vote for...

Watch: Woman gets stuck in fast rotating blade, here’s what happened at last minute

Watch: Woman gets stuck in fast rotating blade, here’s what happened at last minute

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

Rajkumar: Revolutionizing the IT Landscape through Innovation and Impact

Rajkumar: Revolutionizing the IT Landscape through Innovation and Impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement