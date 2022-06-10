‘I am also a rebel’: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya supports Nupur Sharma after controversial remarks on Prophet

File photo

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been embroiled in controversy ever since she made some comments on Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate. Now, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya has come out in her support, saying that she is “also a rebel”.

Bhartiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur showed her support to Nupur Sharma, who has been slammed by several international bodies and Indian opposition for her comments, saying that the former BJP leader was only speaking the truth.

Tweeting in Hindu, Sadhvi Pragya wrote, “Sach kehna agar bagawat hai to samjho hum bhi baagi hai. Jai Sanatan Jai Hindutva. (If speaking the truth is a rebellion, then I am also a rebel)”

Pragya Thakur, who has often been embroiled in controversies herself, had earlier said that the country belongs to the Hindus and that 'Sanatana Dharma' will stay here. While speaking to the media, she also talked about how Nupur Sharma is facing death threats over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said, “These non-believers have always done so. Like Kamlesh Tiwari said something he was killed. Someone else (Nupur Sharma) said something and they also received a death threat. They distort our gods and goddess and make films about them. They have been doing this for years... That shows their mentality.”

Nupur Sharma has been at the centre of a major controversy for the past few days now for the comments she made on Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate. Her comments offended the Muslim community and several Gulf countries slammed India for her remarks, putting a strain on international relations.

Sharma, who was the national spokesperson of the party, was suspended by the BJP which decided to distance itself from the comments made by her. BJP also suspended media-in-charge Naveen Jindal for an objectionable social media post.

Nupur Sharma has since publicly apologized for the comments made by her on Prophet Muhammad, saying that it was not her intention to hurt religious sentiments. She also said that she has been receiving death and rape threats, after which the Delhi police provided her with security cover.

