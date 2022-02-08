Hyundai issue: South Korean FM expresses regret to EAM Jaishankar on a phone call

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday conveyed regret to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar over the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post on Kashmir.

Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2022

“Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea H.E. Chung Eui-yong called External Affairs Minister this morning. While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This comes as India summoned the South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan`s social media post on Kashmir. In a media response, Bagchi informed that India expressed its strong displeasure of the government on what is described as an "unacceptable social media post" by Hyundai Pakistan."

Our response to media queries on social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day: https://t.co/2QlubQwXJJ https://t.co/S5AkS3wT9a pic.twitter.com/QkkqwIdv64 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 8, 2022

Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022," the MEA spokesperson said.

"The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India`s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise," he added.

Bagchi further said India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. "But it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity."